5 Live at 25: Watch the opening moments
5 Live celebrates 25 years: Watch the opening moments

"Good morning. Welcome to a new network, Radio 5 Live. News and sport from the BBC, 24 hours a day."

Jane Garvey starts it all off for BBC Radio 5 Live, presenting Morning Reports at 0500 on 28 March 1994.

The station is celebrating its 25th birthday - click here to listen live.

  • 28 Mar 2019
