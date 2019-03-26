'My mum ironed my breasts aged 13'

Video

Breast ironing should be made part of the mandatory school curriculum to protect young girls from abuse, the National Education Union has said.

'Simone' has been left with long-term effects, having had her breasts ironed as a child to stop her becoming sexualised.

