‘Brexit will make Nato more important’

Brexit and even a no-deal scenario will not weaken security co-operation within Nato, the organisation’s head Jens Stoltenberg has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Mr Stoltenberg explained that European and UK members of Nato had told him that Brexit would strengthen the importance of the organisation as a way of working together on security and defence.

