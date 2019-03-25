‘Brexit will make Nato more important’

Media player
Nato chief Stoltenberg: Brexit will not weaken Nato
Brexit and even a no-deal scenario will not weaken security co-operation within Nato, the organisation’s head Jens Stoltenberg has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.
Mr Stoltenberg explained that European and UK members of Nato had told him that Brexit would strengthen the importance of the organisation as a way of working together on security and defence.
Watch the full interview on Monday 25 March on BBC World and Tuesday 26 March 2019 on the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
25 Mar 2019
