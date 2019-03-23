People's Vote march to Westminster - sped-up

Media player
Brexit: People's Vote march to Parliament Square - sped-up
Hundreds of thousands are marching through central London calling for another EU referendum.
Demonstrators from the "Put It To The People" campaign are marching from Park Lane to Parliament Square, before rallying in front of Parliament.
It comes after the EU agreed to delay the UK's departure from the EU.
This footage shows nine minutes of the march in just 90 seconds, starting at 14.45GMT.
23 Mar 2019
