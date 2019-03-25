Media player
MPs' expenses editor 'resolute' after Queen talk
The editor who broke the story of the MP's expenses scandal in 2009, tells BBC Newsnight he was "even more resolute" to continue investigating after talking to the Queen.
Former editor of the Daily Telegraph Will Lewis said he had a private conversation with Her Majesty at the height of the newspaper's coverage.
Many MPs stood down as details of what they had been claiming were published in the press.
