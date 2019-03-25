'I use cleaning as a therapy for anxiety'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Instagram cleaners: Using housework as therapy

Harriet Knock shares cleaning tips on Instagram and encourages people to talk about mental health.

She says cleaning has helped her to cope with severe anxiety while she brings up two young children.

By running the Instagram account, she has made friends in the cleaning community.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line.

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Tackling mental health in Maryport