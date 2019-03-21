Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was put on a plane with no warning'
The High Court has ordered the Home Office to stop a controversial "no warning" tactic.
Campaigners say it has led to hundreds being deported without time to make their case.
One man, who has psychosis, says he was put on a plane without medication, food or money.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window