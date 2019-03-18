'Support helped me become chief constable'

Video

Michael Fuller became the UK’s first black chief constable in 2004.

Joining the Metropolitan Police Service as a cadet in 1975, he headed the Kent Police in southern England from 2004 to 2010, before going on to be the Crown Prosecution Service chief inspector.

Now retired he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that despite experiencing some racism from fellow police officers, he also received a lot of support and encouragement which helped him reach the very top and become a chief constable.

Watch the full interview on Monday 18 March on BBC World News and Tuesday 19 March 2019 on the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)