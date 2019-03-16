Alone and cold: Life in the tower block

Video

A woman living in a Bradford tower block which is due to be demolished says she hasn't used the electric heating for a decade due to the expense.

Margaret Firth moved to the Manchester Road flats 31 years ago and has spent half her life living in her high-rise apartment.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.