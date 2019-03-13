Talented Parrot
The parrot who enjoys trekking and teasing dogs

Kara is a seven-year-old African grey parrot who joins her owners for walks in the Scottish Highlands.

Her owners run a coffee shop where Kara likes to mimic words and phrases that she hears spoken by customers and wind up the dogs in the process.

