Bangla Bantams: Bringing 'inclusivity and diversity' to the game
A football fan group set up to bring "inclusivity and diversity" to the stands has been hailed a success in Bradford.
For years, many Asian families in the city were so concerned about racial abuse that they wouldn't allow their sons or daughters to go to watch Bradford City play.
Bangla Bantams was established in 2015 to change this.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
13 Mar 2019
