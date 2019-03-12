'Agonising' 24-hour Strictly danceathon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman dance 24-hours for comic relief

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are battling injury and exhaustion as they try to complete a 24-hour danceathon for Comic Relief.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenters started the challenge on Monday night, and have been moving ever since.

Their danceathon is being broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, and fans can watch on the BBC red button.

  • 12 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Comic Relief 2019: The nine celebs have done it!