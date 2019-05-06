Where Meghan's been during her pregnancy
Meghan continued carrying out her royal responsibilities as the birth of her baby with Prince Harry was approaching.

Much like the Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall, she attended a number of official engagements and visits abroad while pregnant.

Here are some of the Duchess of Sussex's top moments during her pregnancy.

