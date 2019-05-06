Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal baby: Where Meghan and her bump went
Meghan continued carrying out her royal responsibilities as the birth of her baby with Prince Harry was approaching.
Much like the Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall, she attended a number of official engagements and visits abroad while pregnant.
Here are some of the Duchess of Sussex's top moments during her pregnancy.
-
06 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window