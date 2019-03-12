Abandoned Snoop gets new home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Snoop was abandoned in December, he's now got a new home

Staffordshire bull terrier Snoop was abandoned a week before Christmas, but the RSPCA has helped get him a new owner.

The RSPCA are investigating to find the previous owners who left him on the side of the road in Stoke-On-Trent.

  • 12 Mar 2019
Go to next video: CCTV shows dog abandoned at roadside