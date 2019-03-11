YouTuber: 'Being arrested was worth it'

Video

YouTuber Jack Harries will appear in court this week after he protested outside an international petroleum conference in London, gluing his hands to the door of a hotel.

He and eight others from climate change group Extinction Rebellion were arrested for aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

He tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire "young people have run out of options to make their voices heard".

