Cheese, chops and hops
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Cheese, chops and hops

With Brexit looming, a lamb farmer, cheese maker and brewer give their take on what it might hold.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Mar 2019