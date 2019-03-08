Media player
Challenging the police over stop and search
Youth mentor Dijon Joseph speaks to Ch Supt Simon Messinger, who heads police in the south London boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark, about stop and search causing trust issues.
08 Mar 2019
