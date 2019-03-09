A takeaway without the plastic waste?
Bristol project aims to cut plastic waste from takeaways

Takeaways in south west England are being encouraged to use less plastic – much of which ends up in the bin.

The organisation Plastic Pollution Awareness & Action Projects is linking scientists with takeaways to solve their plastic container problem.

