Reporter challenges PM over Women's Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

International Women's Day: Reporter challenges PM over questions

Theresa May has been criticised after only taking one question from a woman during a news conference on International Women’s Day.

The prime minister was taking questions from journalists at Orsted's wind turbine complex in Grimsby.

  • 08 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'I should just be able to be myself'