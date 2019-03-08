Reporter challenges PM over Women's Day

Media player
International Women's Day: Reporter challenges PM over questions
Theresa May has been criticised after only taking one question from a woman during a news conference on International Women’s Day.
The prime minister was taking questions from journalists at Orsted's wind turbine complex in Grimsby.
08 Mar 2019
