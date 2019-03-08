Media player
Meghan: Men should not be threatened by equality
Speaking on a panel to mark International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex said men needed to be part of the "conversation" on gender equality.
She added that her husband, Prince Harry, "certainly is".
Singer Annie Lennox, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and others appeared alongside Meghan on the panel in London.
08 Mar 2019
