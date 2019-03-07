'Nobody told us he was trained to kill'

Video

The couple who fostered the Parsons Green bomber Ahmed Hassan are taking legal action, saying they were not informed he had been "trained to kill" by the Islamic State group.

Hassan was jailed for life aged 18 last year after detonating the bomb he made in their house.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.