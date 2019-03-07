'Nobody told us he was a trained killer'
Parsons Green bomber: Foster parents 'didn't know background'

The couple who fostered the Parsons Green bomber Ahmed Hassan are taking legal action, saying they were not informed he had been "trained to kill" by the Islamic State group.

Hassan was jailed for life aged 18 last year after detonating the bomb he made in their house.

  • 07 Mar 2019
