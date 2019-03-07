'Don't just laze about the office'

Video

Starting out at work can be hard, so what's the best way to impress and what should you avoid?

This week is National Apprenticeship Week and according to the latest statistics from the House of Commons Library there are 814,800 people participating in an apprenticeship in England.

So we spoke to apprentices from the BBC, The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, Prospects and British Gas to share their top tips and what to avoid whilst on an apprenticeship.

Video journalist: Miriam O'Donkor