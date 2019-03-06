'I lost my son to knife crime. Here's my advice for parents'

Video

Knife crime has taken the lives of 285 people in England and Wales in the past year.

Whatever the reasons behind the crimes, it’s become a matter of deep concern to parents.

So what can parents do to try to keep their children safe?

Yvonne Lawson's son, Godwin, was stabbed and killed in 2010.

She set up the Godwin Lawson Foundation in the wake of his death, helping young people find positive opportunities to avoid getting involved with gangs. Here's her advice for parents.

Yvonne Lawson was a guest on Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4.