The Facebook group for people who disagree

The Facebook group taking political disagreement to the pub
Social media is often characterised as a world of echo chambers and online abuse, where users tend to connect with those who reinforce their own views - and attack those they disagree with.
But 21,000 people have joined The Cabinet, a Facebook group that aims to create a space where people of all political persuasions can debate respectfully.
Many members have even starting meeting face-to-face for discussions in the pub.
06 Mar 2019
