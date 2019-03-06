The Facebook group for people who disagree
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Facebook group taking political disagreement to the pub

Social media is often characterised as a world of echo chambers and online abuse, where users tend to connect with those who reinforce their own views - and attack those they disagree with.

But 21,000 people have joined The Cabinet, a Facebook group that aims to create a space where people of all political persuasions can debate respectfully.

Many members have even starting meeting face-to-face for discussions in the pub.

  • 06 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The breakdown on the breakaway MPs