'Violent crime linked to policing numbers'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cressida Dick: 'Must be some link'
Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick has said "there must be some link" between falling police numbers and a rise in violent crime.
It comes after two 17-year-olds were killed in separate stabbings in London and Greater Manchester at the weekend.
Ms Dick told LBC Radio their deaths showed "how big of a challenge this is" - and that it was not a London-only problem.
-
05 Mar 2019
