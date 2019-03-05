Video

A former Home Office minister, Labour MP Vernon Coaker, has urged the government to treat knife crime with the same urgency as terrorism, calling it a "national crisis".

In Nottingham, six people were killed in knife attacks between October 2017 and September 2018.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme's Noel Phillips has been meeting people tackling knife crime in the city – starting with Nottinghamshire Police.

