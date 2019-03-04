Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sharron Davies: 'Trans athletes can have physical advantage'
Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies has addressed criticism over her comments on trans athletes in sport.
Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire show, she said that allowing trans athletes in female competitions would threaten the progress of women's sport.
But trans football referee Lucy Clark said current rules were enough for even competition.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window