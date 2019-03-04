Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The women too scared of climate change to have children
Blythe Pepino and Alice Brown say they are so scared about the future of the planet they do not want to have children.
They are part of a group called BirthStrike, and spoke to Victoria Derbyshire about how their fears have grown.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window