'Too scared to have children' over climate change
The women too scared of climate change to have children

Blythe Pepino and Alice Brown say they are so scared about the future of the planet they do not want to have children.

They are part of a group called BirthStrike, and spoke to Victoria Derbyshire about how their fears have grown.

  • 04 Mar 2019
