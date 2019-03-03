Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Husband of Shamima Begum speaks about their marriage
Dutch-born Yaho Riedijk married Shamima Begum when she was 15-years-old, and moved from London to Syria to join the Islamic State group. He spoke with Quentin Somerville about the marriage.
-
03 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window