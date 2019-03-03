Husband of Shamima Begum speaks about their marriage
Dutch-born Yaho Riedijk married Shamima Begum when she was 15-years-old, and moved from London to Syria to join the Islamic State group. He spoke with Quentin Somerville about the marriage.

  • 03 Mar 2019