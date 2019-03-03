The Somali mums taking on the takeaways in Bristol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somali Kitchen: The mums taking on the takeaways

There are six times as many takeaways in the Easton area of Bristol than in the more affluent Clifton.

We follow the Somali Kitchen, a group of mums who are on a mission to encourage kids to eat healthily.

  • 03 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The Somali women empowered by cooking