Somali Kitchen: The mums taking on the takeaways
There are six times as many takeaways in the Easton area of Bristol than in the more affluent Clifton.
We follow the Somali Kitchen, a group of mums who are on a mission to encourage kids to eat healthily.
03 Mar 2019
