Public 'take over' BBC meeting
Video

Members of the BBC audience 'take over' a BBC News meeting

To open up our coverage of Brexit and make ourselves more transparent, we let the public into our morning meeting, where the day's stories are decided on. So what did they make of it?, BBC News invited the public into its daily morning meeting. What did they think?

  • 01 Mar 2019