5 Live caller: ‘Help! I'm locked in my kitchen’
A BBC Radio 5 Live listener called into a live programme to say she was locked in her kitchen and needed help, after the internal door handle broke.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Chrissie appealed for suggestions on how she could get out.
Here’s how the drama played out on air...
01 Mar 2019
