Harry and Meghan welcomed in Morocco

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan arrive in Morocco
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Morocco for their first official visit to north Africa.
The royal couple's three-day trip is aimed at strengthening the UK's links with the country.
They entered the airport's royal suite, where they were offered the traditional welcome of milk and dates.
24 Feb 2019
