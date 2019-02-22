Media player
Flypast for WW2 US bomber-crash crew
It took place in Sheffield to honour 10 American airmen who died when their plane crashed in a park 75 years ago. Tony Foulds who campaigned for the flypast, credits the crew with saving his life on 22 February 1944.
22 Feb 2019
