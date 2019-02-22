Flypast for WW2 bomber-crash crew

Video

A flypast honouring 10 airmen who died when their plane crashed in a park 75 years ago has taken place in Sheffield.

The US bomber came down in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield on 22 February 1944, killing everyone on board.

A campaign for a flypast started after a chance meeting between BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Tony Foulds, who tends a park memorial.

Read more: Sheffield bomber crash flypast on 75th anniversary