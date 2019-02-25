'Give me an answer, give me the end'

Video

On 21 November, 1974, 21 people were killed when bombs, planted by the IRA, went off in two Birmingham pubs.

Those responsible for the attacks have not been prosecuted and the original inquest in 1974 was adjourned to allow the criminal investigation to take place.

The inquest was never reopened - until now.

Sheila's son Stephen Whalley was one of those who died. In her first broadcast interview she has spoken to the BBC about how she heard about her son's death and how she has coped in the years since.