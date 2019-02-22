‘Our grandson is lost in a war zone’

Video

The father of a British jihadi killed in Syria is trying to find his grandson who is still the country.

Ash Khurshid, from east London, last heard from three-year-old Salmaan a month ago and wants to bring him to the UK.

His son, Haroon Khurshid, was 18 when he left for Syria without his parent's knowledge in 2013. They say he was radicalised by extremist preacher Anjem Chowdary.

He married a Canadian Islamic State supporter and was killed aged 21, shortly after his son was born.

His parents stayed in touch using video calls with their daughter-in-law, but a month ago they came to an end.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.