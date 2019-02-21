Corbyn: Begum has 'right to return' to UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn: Shamima Begum has 'right to return' to UK

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Shamima Begum, who left the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15, has a "right to return to Britain".

Ms Begum has had her UK citizenship revoked by Home Secretary Sajid Javid - a move Mr Corbyn said was "extreme". He told ITV news that Ms Begum, who is now 19, should return to the UK and face questioning.

  • 21 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'I didn't want to be an IS poster girl'