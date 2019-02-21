Corbyn: Begum has 'right to return' to UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: Shamima Begum has 'right to return' to UK
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Shamima Begum, who left the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15, has a "right to return to Britain".
Ms Begum has had her UK citizenship revoked by Home Secretary Sajid Javid - a move Mr Corbyn said was "extreme". He told ITV news that Ms Begum, who is now 19, should return to the UK and face questioning.
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window