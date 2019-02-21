Freddy Leo's best buzzes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freddy Leo's best University Challenge buzzes
Many viewers were left in awe of Freddy Leo's knowledge and sharp action during Monday's quarter-final of University Challenge.
Described as the "Cristiano Ronaldo" of the show, he hammered the buzzer really, really quickly.
One viewer dubbed Leo, captain of the team from Oxford University's St Edmund Hall, "the quickest on the buzzer ever".
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window