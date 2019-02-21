Video

A Birmingham teacher at the centre of a row over lessons on LGBT rights and homophobia has told BBC Radio 5 Live why he thinks the lessons are important.

Parkfield Community School assistant head teacher Andrew Moffat has been named in the top 10 shortlist for a global teaching prize.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, he talked about facing protests from some Muslim parents at the primary school for his teachings.

Mr Moffat has run a "No Outsiders" project promoting equality and diversity in the school, including lessons about sexual identity and LGBT rights.

This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 21 February 2019.