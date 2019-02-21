Queasy journalist takes last Tornado flight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RAF Tornado retirement: Journalist gets queasy on goodbye flight
The BBC's Defence correspondent Jonathan Beale was lucky enough to get a ride in one of the Tornado's last official flights.
The RAF fighter jet will retire from active service at the end of March.
But some journalists aren't cut out for the skies.
21 Feb 2019
