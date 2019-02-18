Honda workers 'gutted' at news of plant closure
Honda car plant closure: ‘A sad day for Swindon’

Workers leaving the Honda car plant in Swindon share their reactions to reports that the factory will close - with the loss of 3,500 jobs - in 2022.

No formal announcement on the closure has yet been made by the company.

