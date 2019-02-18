Begum's family 'tried to get her away from IS'

Video

The family of Shamima Begum tried to get her away from the Islamic State group "from day one", their lawyer Tasnime Akunjee has said.

Shamima Begum, from Bethnal Green, east London, fled the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015. She was found in a Syrian refugee camp last week and has since given birth to a boy. She now wants to come home.

Mr Akunjee said the family hopes that professionals in the UK can help Ms Begum deal with the "damage" to her mental health caused by IS.

The government does not have consular staff in Syria, and says it will not risk any lives to help Britons who have joined a banned terrorist group.