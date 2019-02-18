'We have all now resigned'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seven MPs resign from Labour party
The seven MPs said they will sit in parliament as a 'new independent group of MPs'.
Luciana Berger, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, made the announcement on Monday morning. She said Labour had become institutionally anti-Semitic and she was "embarrassed and ashamed" to stay in the party.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window