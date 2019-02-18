'It's time we dumped this country's old-fashioned politics'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MPs resign from Labour over Brexit and anti semitism

The seven MPs said they will sit in parliament as an independent group. They explained to the press why they decided to resign.

Chuka Umunna, MP for Streatham said the group had taken 'the first step in leaving the old tribal politics behind' and called on other MPs who share their views to follow them.

  • 18 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'We have all now resigned'