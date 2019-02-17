'I don't know how I'm going to get back'
Video

Passengers stranded after airline Flybmi collapses

Passengers have spoken of their frustration at flights being cancelled by the UK regional airline Flybmi after it went into administration.

Durham University student Mary Ward had been set to fly from Brussels to Newcastle when she found out the news from a BBC alert. She's told us she's unsure how she'll return to the UK.

  • 17 Feb 2019
