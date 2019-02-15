'We need change and we need it now'
Climate march students: 'We need change and we need it now'

Students have protested across the UK to air their views on this issue of climate change. The campaign is part of a worldwide movement called 'Schools 4 Climate Action'.

In Manchester, we asked those on the street why they decided to take part in the protests.

