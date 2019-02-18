How much do you know about LGBT history?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British LGBT figures you may not have heard of
Sue Sanders founded LGBT History Month 15 years ago to improve education and awareness of LGBT historical figures.
BBC News LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte travelled to Brighton - often referred to as the gay capital of the UK - to test how much the public really knows about LGBT history.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window