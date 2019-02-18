How much do you know about LGBT history?
Video

LGBT History Month: Test your knowledge

Sue Sanders founded LGBT History Month 15 years ago to improve education and awareness of LGBT historical figures.

BBC News LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte travelled to Brighton - often referred to as the gay capital of the UK - to test how much the public really knows about LGBT history.

We chose a diverse range of 6 British figures that you may not have heard of.

Producer Fatma Wardy.

  • 18 Feb 2019
